Bedard’s hat trick leads Canada to U18 final with rout of Sweden

Bedard caps off hat trick to put Canada up big over Sweden

FRISCO, Texas — Canada will play for gold at the under-18 men's hockey championship.

Connor Bedard had a hat trick while captain Shane Wright added a goal and three assists, and the Canadians toppled Sweden 8-1 on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.

Canada will face the winner of the semifinal match between Russia and Finland scheduled later Wednesday.

Bedard — the first player ever to be granted exceptional player status for the Western Hockey League, allowing him to enter underage as a 15-year-old this year with the Regina Pats — has eight points in his past two games after producing two goals and three assists in a 10-3 quarterfinal victory over the Czech Republic.

Chase Stillman, Brennan Othmann, Francesco Pinelli and Conner Roulette rounded out the scoring for Canada, which downed the Swedes 12-1 in the round-robin portion of the tournament.

Benjamin Gaudreau made 16 saves for the win.

Isak Rosen replied for Sweden, the defending champion at the event. Carl Lindbom stopped 48-of-56 shots in defeat.

The Canadians have won the tournament three times, with their last gold medal coming in 2013.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.