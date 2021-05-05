57m ago
Bedard’s hat trick leads Canada to U18 final with rout of Sweden
Canada will play for gold at the under-18 men's hockey championship. Connor Bedard had a hat trick while captain Shane Wright added a goal and three assists, and the Canadians toppled Sweden 8-1 on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals. Canada will face the winner of the semifinal match between Russia and Finland scheduled later Wednesday.
The Canadian Press
Bedard caps off hat trick to put Canada up big over Sweden
FRISCO, Texas — Canada will play for gold at the under-18 men's hockey championship.
Connor Bedard had a hat trick while captain Shane Wright added a goal and three assists, and the Canadians toppled Sweden 8-1 on Wednesday in the tournament semifinals.
Canada will face the winner of the semifinal match between Russia and Finland scheduled later Wednesday.
Bedard — the first player ever to be granted exceptional player status for the Western Hockey League, allowing him to enter underage as a 15-year-old this year with the Regina Pats — has eight points in his past two games after producing two goals and three assists in a 10-3 quarterfinal victory over the Czech Republic.
Chase Stillman, Brennan Othmann, Francesco Pinelli and Conner Roulette rounded out the scoring for Canada, which downed the Swedes 12-1 in the round-robin portion of the tournament.
Benjamin Gaudreau made 16 saves for the win.
Isak Rosen replied for Sweden, the defending champion at the event. Carl Lindbom stopped 48-of-56 shots in defeat.
The Canadians have won the tournament three times, with their last gold medal coming in 2013.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2021.