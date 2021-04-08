The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, April 12 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.



Shifting Focus

With Kyle Palmieri off the board, it appears teams will now shift their focus to another winger who has been scratched from their team's lineup in anticipation of a trade.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Wednesday the spotlight will now be on Taylor Hall and the Buffalo Sabres after the New York Islanders made the first big splash of the week in acquiring both Palmieri and Travis Zajac.

Big trade between the Islanders and Devils with Palmieri and Zajac the main pieces going to the Isles. Teams will now shift to Hall and the Sabres. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 7, 2021

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that "multiple teams" had interest in Palmieri, including the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins.

Hall now sits at No. 2 on the TSN Trade Bait board, behind only Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman David Savard. He has two goals and 19 points in 36 games this season while playing on the one-year, $8 million contract he signed with Buffalo in October.

The 29-year-old is followed on the Trade Bait board by fellow left wingers Mike Hoffman of the St. Louis Blues and Columbus Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno.





Staying Put?

Trade speculation has followed Calgary Flames forward Sam Bennett throughout the season, but the 24-year-old said Wednesday playing under new head coach Darryl Sutter has "absolutely" changed his outlook..

“I’m happy playing under Darryl,” Bennett said. “I think I’ve gotten more opportunity and I have been able to play my game a little bit more.

“I want to have a big role and an important role and help this team win. I think when I’m playing more, I’m playing better and I can help the team have success. That definitely makes it fun and makes me enjoy coming to the rink when I have a big role. So I’ve definitely been in a better mindset.”

Bennett, listed at No. 29 on the TSN Trade Bait board, has four goals and 10 points in 37 games this season. He is scheduled to be a restricted free agent this summer and currently carries a cap hit of $2.55 million.

While general manager Brad Treliving said Wednesday he's considering any and all options for his roster, Sutter praised Bennett's contribution to the team.

“I’ve been really happy with Sam,” Sutter said. “He has played all three forward positions for us. We’ve been able to get him into some penalty-killing situations, which I think he can thrive in going forward. He’s been taking faceoffs for us. He’s played hurt. He’s played with some pace to his game. So I’ve been happy with Sam.”

The Flames sit sixth in the North Division, eight points back of the Montreal Canadiens for the final playoff spot with four more games played.



Set to Strike?

While the injury to Brendan Gallagher put a dent in the Montreal Canadiens lineup, moving the forward to long-term injured reserve on Wednesday freed up $3.75 million in cap space for Marc Bergevin to work with ahead of the trade deadline.

TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli broke down the situation on That's Hockey, noting the Canadiens are believed to be interested in defensive depth ahead of the deadline.

Seravalli pointed to New Jersey Devils blueliner Dmitry Kulikov - listed at No. 31 on the Trade Bait board - as one option, but said he wouldn't rule out Bergevin acquiring a forward, either.

Watch his full breakdown of the situation below.