Winless in their past seven games, the St. Louis Blues have dropped out of the playoff picture as the NHL's trade deadline approaches.

And it appears general manager Doug Armstrong could be subtracting as a couple of his pending unrestricted free agents have made TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli's Trade Bait board, which is now expanded to 40 players and assets.

"One guy who has nine goals and 21 points on the season is Mike Hoffman, a pending UFA who could also be on the move," explained TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun said Tuesday on Insider Trading. 

"The St. Louis Blues are not out of contention but we know from GM Doug Armstrong's history, that he's not worried about trading pending UFAs when his team underachieves. He traded Kevin Shattenkirk at the deadline in 2017 despite being in a playoff spot. He traded Paul Stastny to Winnipeg in 2018 despite being a point out, and word is, from talking to different teams around the league, that he's open to potentially moving some pending UFAs. The Blues have disappointed.

"Hoffman (ranked 10th on the list) would be one, perhaps Tyler Bozak (ranked 19th)  is another."

Hoffman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blues in January.

Bozak carries a $5 million cap hit in the final season of a three-year deal signed with the Blues as a free agent in 2018. The 35-year-old has two goals and four points in 14 games this season.

Check out the full, updated Trade Bait list below:

 

Trade Bait - April 7

 
Trend Player Pos Age GP G P Cap Hit Years
  1. David Savard, CBJ RD 30 40 1 6 $4.25M UFA
  2. Kyle Palmieri, NJ RW 30 34 8 17 $4.65M UFA
  3. Taylor Hall, Buf LW 29 37 2 19 $8M UFA
  4. Nick Foligno, CBJ LW 33 41 7 16 $5.5M UFA
  5. Jonathan Bernier, Det G 32 17 2.78 .918 $3M UFA
  6. Luke Glendening, Det C 31 39 3 11 $1.8M UFA
  7. Mikael Granlund, Nsh C 29 36 9 16 $3.75M UFA
  8. Toronto's Top Prospect              
  9. Scott Laughton, Phi C 26 33 7 17 $2.3M UFA
Embedded Image 10. Mike Hoffman, StL LW 31 36 9 21 $4M UFA
  11. Mattias Ekholm, Nsh LD 30 33 5 15 $3.75M 1
  12. Josh Manson, Ana RD 29 14 1 3 $4.1M 1
  13. Chicago's Cap Space              
  14. Brandon Montour, Buf RD 26 36 5 13 $3.85M UFA
  15. Alex Goligoski, Ari LD 35 39 1 10 $5.48M UFA
Embedded Image 16. David Rittich, Cgy G 28 15 2.9 .904 $2.75M UFA
  17. Vince Dunn, StL LD 24 36 5 12 $1.875M RFA
  18. Nikita Zadorov, Chi LD 25 40 1 7 $3.2M RFA
  19. Tyler Bozak, StL C 35 14 2 4 $5M UFA
Embedded Image 20. Jamie Oleksiak, Dal LD 28 37 3 8 $2.14M UFA
  21. Ryan Dzingel, Ott LW 28 25 8 12 $3.375M UFA
  22. Rickard Rakell, Ana RW 27 36 7 22 $3.79M 1
Embedded Image 23. Chris Driedger, Fla G 26 17 2.05 .931 $850K UFA
  24. Devan Dubnyk, SJ G 34 17 3.18 .898 $2.17M UFA
  25. Bobby Ryan, Det RW 33 33 7 14 $1M UFA
  26. Colin Miller, Buf RD 28 36 3 7 $3.88M 1
  27. Marcus Sorensen, SJ LW 28 24 1 4 $1.5M UFA
  28. Marc Staal, Det LD 34 41 3 7 $5.7M UFA
  29. Sam Bennett, Cgy C 24 37 4 10 $2.55M RFA
Embedded Image 30. Michael Del Zotto, CBJ LD 30 38 2 8 $700K UFA
  31. Dmitry Kulikov, NJ LD 30 36 0 2 $1.15M UFA
  32. Ryan Murray, NJ LD 27 29 0 10 $4.6M UFA
Embedded Image 33. Derek Ryan, Cgy C/RW 34 27 2 6 $3.13M UFA
  34. Brandon Sutter, Van C/RW 32 35 6 8 $4.38M UFA
  35. Jake Virtanen, Van RW 24 32 4 4 $2.55M 1
  36. Tanner Pearson, Van LW 28 33 6 11 $3.75M UFA
  37. Alex Kerfoot, Tor C 26 39 6 17 $3.5M 2
Embedded Image 38. Elvis Merzlikins, CBJ G 26 17 2.83 .916 $4M 1
  39. Darcy Kuemper, Ari G 30 18 2.41 .914 $4.5M 1
  40. Tony DeAngelo, NYR RD 25 6 0 1 $4.8M 1
 