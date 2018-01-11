The National Hockey League's Trade Deadline is on Monday, Feb. 26 and teams will be making decisions on whether to buy or sell and decide which players can make the biggest difference and hold the greatest value. Check out the latest trade rumours and speculation from around the NHL beat.

Ready to Sell?

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie appeared on NBC Sports Network on Wednesday night and said some teams are beginning to accept their fate as sellers for the trade deadline with the playoff picture becoming more clear.

He listed the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers all as teams expected to ship out their expiring contracts before the deadline.

“I see a growing list of teams that as they start to realize the season has been a disaster, that there’s going to be more and more rental players available," McKenzie explained. “The premier rental player available right now is Evander Kane. He’s having an outstanding season for the Buffalo Sabres.

“But Detroit, they’ve won a little bit more than they want to even lately, but Mike Green, he’s going to be available - expiring contract. Thomas Vanek and Erik Gudbranson - the Vancouver Canucks know they’re not going anywhere this year – these guys are on expiring contracts. They’re not fully committed to trade these guys, but they’ll certainly listen depending what they get.

“The Edmonton Oilers - outright disaster in Edmonton the way their season has gone. Maroon had a career year last year, hasn’t been that good this year. And he’s the type of guy along with maybe Mark Letestu, Mike Cammalleri – if you’re on an expiring contract in Edmonton, you quite likely could be available.”

Green, 32, has four goals and 24 points in 41 games this season and was named to the NHL All-Star Game on Wednesday. He leads the Red Wings in average ice time at 22:39 per game and carries a $6 million cap hit, according to CapFriendly.

Vanek, 33, is tied for second in points this season for the Canucks with 29. With 12 goals through 43 games this season, he's on pace to post his first 20-goal since 2014-15, when he was with the Minnesota Wild. Gudbranson, who has been the subject of trade rumours throughout the season, has two assists in 30 games this season while logging an average of 17:38 per game. He carries a $3.5 million cap hit in the final year of his deal.

Maroon, who posted 27 goals last season, has just one assist in his past seven games and missed two games last week due to a suspension. Letestu had a goal called back after an offside challenge on Tuesday and is pointless in his past 10 games. Cammalleri, acquired earlier this season from the Los Angeles Kings, has two goals and eight points in 23 games since joining the Oilers.

Done for Now

After acquiring winger Anthony Duclair on Wednesday, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman said he expects to stay quiet ahead of the trade deadline, opting instead to push for the playoffs with the players on the current roster.

“Right now, I like this group, I really like our team,” Bowman told the Chicago Sun Times. “Obviously, I wish we had a few more wins under our belt, but I’m very excited about this group.”

As Mark Lazerous of the Sun Times points out, the Blackhawks have overhauled their roster since last season. At this point last season, the Blackhawks had just four players on their 23-man roster under the age of 26. With the addition of Duclair, the Blackhawks now have 13 players under 26 though Bowman insists his team is not going through a rebuild.

“The game today is about speed and about being able to pressure the puck,” Bowman said. “In a matter of a year, we’ve been able to get considerably younger, but we’re still a team that wants to win. We’re not playing for the future. The game today really is predicted on being able to skate. It’s really hard to play if you don’t have the quickness and the speed.”

With Duclair approaching restricted free agency, Blackhawks freed $2.8 million in salary for next season by moving Panik. Bowman said he intends to use the cap space to help him sign 2014 sixth-round pick Dylan Sikura once the NCAA season ends.

Landing Spots

With Gudbranson believed to be on the trade block in Vancouver, Mike Halford of The Athletic listed six potential destinations for the 26-year-old defenceman.

Halford believes the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins could all be in the market for Gudbranson ahead of the trade deadline.

Of the six teams listed, only the Florida Panthers currently sit outside of the playoff picture, though they are familiar with Gudbranson who was drafted third overall by the team in 2010.

Halford reports the NHL-leading Tampa Bay Lightning are believed to be in the market for a top-four defenceman with a right-hand shot, while the Washington Capitals may be looking to add experience on their blueline.

Gudbranson, who has played in 369 career NHL games, has 12 goals and 51 points in his NHL career.