The Buffalo Sabres are signing veteran goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year, $750,000 contract, the team announced on Wednesday.

We have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year deal worth $750,000.



Welcome to Buffalo, Craig!



Get the details: https://t.co/IL6zhRbls6 pic.twitter.com/XcbGrK2pzR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 29, 2021

Anderson, 40, appeared in four games with the Washington Capitals last season, going 2-1-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He also played in two playoff games last season, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and .929 save percentage.

Anderson has played 652 games in his career with the Capitals, Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche, going 291-252-67 with a 2.84 GAA and .913 save percentage.