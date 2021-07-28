1h ago
Anderson signs one-year deal with Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres are signing veteran goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year, $750,000 contract, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Anderson, 40, appeared in four games with the Washington Capitals last season, going 2-1-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. He also played in two playoff games last season, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.67 GAA and .929 save percentage.
Anderson has played 652 games in his career with the Capitals, Ottawa Senators, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, and Colorado Avalanche, going 291-252-67 with a 2.84 GAA and .913 save percentage.