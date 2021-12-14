Dallas Stars veteran goalie Anton Khudobin cleared waivers on Tuesday and he will be sent down to the Texas Stars of the American Hockey League.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports that teams have shown interest in acquiring Khudobin, but would prefer to pick him up via a trade so the Stars can eat some of his salary or take a contract back.

The 35-year-old is in the second year of a three-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.33 million.

Khudobin is in his fourth season with the Stars, but has only appeared in seven games with a 3.73 goals-against average and a 0.873 save percentage in 2021-22.