Roman Polak had to be assisted off the ice on a stretcher in the second period of the Dallas Stars game against the Boston Bruins on Thursday.

The Stars defenceman fell awkwardly into the end boards while trying to deliver a hit to Bruins forward Chris Wagner. Polak appeared to lose his balance and went head/shoulder-first into the boards.

Stars head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that Polak 'has use of his extremities and is feeling better in hospital'.

Both teams were playing in their respective season openers.