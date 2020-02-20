Dallas Stars forward Jamie Benn received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on Wednesday night for boarding Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, though Stars interim head coach Rick Bowness said after his team's 3-2 win that the hit looked worse than it was.

“That’s a tough call,” Bowness said, per The Athletic. “Two guys are going for the puck and one guy turns into the boards and they are going to bang. It probably looks a lot worse than it is. I hope the guy is OK, and he finished the game so he must be OK. It’s one of those, sometimes you put a referee in a tough position. I think that’s one of those.”

The incident occurred in the second period when Benn drilled Ekman-Larsson from behind, sending his face into the glass. Benn was handed a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the infraction. Ekman-Larsson did not play another shift in the second period, but was able to return to the game in the third period.

“Yeah, his neck was pretty bad,” Coyotes coach Rick Tocchet said. “He was out for a while. It was just more of his neck being pretty sore.”

Prior to his ejection, Benn was held pointless in 4:20 of ice time.

In 59 games so far this season, Benn has 18 goals and 14 assists.