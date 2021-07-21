Former Ottawa Senators head coach Dave Cameron has been hired as head coach of the OHL's Ottawa 67's and will be named head coach for Team Canada for the World Junior Championship, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The 62-year-old guided Canada to a silver medal as head coach of the team at the 2011 World Juniors in Buffalo.

Cameron will replace Andre Tourigny in both positions, after the 2021 World Juniors head coach joined the Arizona Coyotes as head coach earlier this month.

He was most recently serving as the head coach of Vienna in the Austrian League during the 2019-20 season. Cameron was head coach for the OHL's St. Michael's Majors for two stints in Toronto and Mississauga from 2000 to 2011 and was also head coach of the Binghamton Senators from 2004 to 2007.

He was head coach of the Ottawa Senators for two seasons from 2014 to 2016 and also worked as an assistant for the Senators and Calgary Flames.