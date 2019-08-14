Connor says the plan is to a have a new contract before Jets' training camp

The Detroit Red Wings have acquired forward Adam Erne from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2020, the teams announced Wednesday.

We have acquired a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Adam Erne.https://t.co/Jr0VMca2BQ — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 14, 2019

Erne, a restricted free agent, had seven goals and 13 assists in 65 games for the Bolts last season. In 114 NHL games, Erne has a total of 13 goals and 14 assists.

The 24-year-old spent parts of three seasons with the Lightning before the trade. Erne was selected in the second round (No. 33 overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

The trade leaves Brayden Point as the lone restricted free agent remaining on the Lightning roster. According to CapFriendly, the team has $9.38 million in cap space for this season.

The Red Wings have $4.57 million in cap space with only Erne in need of a new contract.