Thomas Greiss is headed to the Motor City.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Greiss and the Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a two-year deal that carries an average annual value of $3.6 million.

LeBrun adds that Greiss will receive $2.8 million in his first season and $4.4 in year two.

The 34-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the New York Islanders, appearing in 31 games for the team last year. He recorded a goals-against average of 2.74 and a save percentage of .913 in 2019-20.

Greiss has also appeared in games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks since being selected in the third round of the 2004 draft.

 