Lebrun on Markstrom: ‘When day began, Calgary was probably third’ against Canucks, Oilers

Thomas Greiss is headed to the Motor City.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Greiss and the Detroit Red Wings have agreed to a two-year deal that carries an average annual value of $3.6 million.

two years, $3.6 M AAV per season https://t.co/nkdMcL09zK — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 10, 2020

LeBrun adds that Greiss will receive $2.8 million in his first season and $4.4 in year two.

The 34-year-old has spent the last five seasons with the New York Islanders, appearing in 31 games for the team last year. He recorded a goals-against average of 2.74 and a save percentage of .913 in 2019-20.

Greiss has also appeared in games for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks since being selected in the third round of the 2004 draft.