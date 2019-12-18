The Detroit Red Wings have waived Eric Comrie just three weeks after acquiring the goaltender from the Arizona Coyotes.

Comrie played in three games for the Red Wings and made two starts, where he compiled an 0-2-0 record with a .864 save percentage and 4. 28 goals against average.

The 24-year-old Comrie was 2-3 with a 4.21 goals-against average in five games over the previous three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. He was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes in October.

Comrie is currently on a two-year contract that expires at the end of the 2020-21 season and carries the league-minimum $700,000 cap hit.

Calgary Flames forward Austin Czarnik and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Stefan Noesen were also placed on waivers on Wednesday.