John Hynes is staying in the Swamp.

The New Jersey Devils announced on Thursday that their head coach has agreed to a multi-year extension.

OFFICIAL: The #NJDevils have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach John Hynes.



📰: https://t.co/DerApjJPU9 pic.twitter.com/jat2XRkZ2g — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) January 3, 2019

"John's leadership has been instrumental in building both culture and systems that are focused on the development of our players," general manager Ray Shero said in a statement. "He has cultivated a group of veteran leaders, while helping our young players develop and gain experience. John is to be commended for the progress the team has made under his direction and this commitment shows that we are confident in the role he will play in our future success."

A native of Warwick, RI, Hynes has been behind the Devils' bench since the 2015-16 season. Last season, Hynes led the Devils to their first playoff appearance since 2012, finishing in the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot on 97 points, the highest total in club history.

"We've established a standard in New Jersey of what we expect- how we act, how we practice and how we play," Hynes said in a statement. "Throughout my time here, the management, scouts, coaches, players and support staff have worked tirelessly to create this culture. We will continue to instill in our team the tenets of grit, compete and being a self-starter, as we build this brotherhood. I appreciate the confidence Josh, David and Ray have shown in me from day one, and know that the entire organization is pulling in the right direction."

Through three and a half seasons, Hynes has a record of 125-122-38.