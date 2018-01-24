New Jersey Devils forward Marcus Johansson has been diagnosed with a concussion after taking an elbow to the head from Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand Tuesday night, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Marchand has a hearing with the NHL's Department of Player Safety Wednesday.

MJ90 also suffered a concussion that cost him 12 games in January, 2013, after colliding with Alex Ovechkin in a WSH practice. The Nov/2017 concussion came after crashing into the boards in a Nov. 1 game vs. VAN. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 24, 2018

Johansson, 27, suffered a concussion as a member of the Washington Capitals in January 2013 when he collided with teammate Alex Ovechkin during practice. He suffered another in November when he crashed into the boards, sidelining him for a month.

The Swede has five goals and nine assists over 29 games this in New Jersey, his first with the club.

The incident occurred late in the third period when Marchand and Johansson collided in front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck following a shot from Marchand. Marchand's elbow clearly made contact with Johansson's head, but it's hard to say whether or not it was intentional.

The Bruins winger was not penalized while Johansson stayed down on the ice before being helped off. He did not return to action.

After the game, Marchand said he wasn't sure what happened on the play.

“What happened? I don’t know. He got hurt. I don’t know what happened…I have no idea what happened,” Marchand told Joe Haggerty of NBC Boston. “I took a shot and I tumbled down and he was hurt. So I don’t know what happened there, but hopefully he’s okay.”