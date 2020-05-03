Team: Dynamo Moscow 2 (MHL)
Hometown: Voronezh, RUS   Nationality: RUS
HT: 5-11  WT: 185   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 1  Final: 1
NHL Ranking  Mid: 33 ES  Final: 32 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders 

 

Stats Line

 
2019-20 GP G PTS PIM
Dynamo Moscow 2 42 12 48 25
 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Four exceptional attributes; skating, puck skills, processing speed and imagination work in seamless coordination to make a big impact on the game."

Projection: Elite Offensive No. 1 Centre
Comparable: Patrick Kane/Steve Yzerman

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Puck Skills Scoring
5/5 5/5 5/5 5/5 4.5/5
 

 

 