Without a trade announcement, we knew Josh Donaldson would be back in Toronto Blue Jays colours in 2018.

We also knew the 2015 American League MVP would be extremely well paid for his final season of team control.

What we still don’t know is whether the Jays and Donaldson will be able to extend their working relationship beyond this coming season, as free agency looms for the 32-year-old third baseman.

Despite signing an arbitration-eligible record $23-million contract Friday for the 2018 season, the future is still murky at best for Donaldson in Toronto. It’s sure be a topic at the forefront of any Jays talk leading into spring training, which is a little more than a month away.

Getting through Friday’s deadline to either come to an agreement or exchange salary figures and head to a hearing next month in Phoenix was more a formality than anything else, but for those holding out hope that Donaldson will be part of the long-term plan in Toronto, the fact they won’t have to go through a potentially acrimonious back and forth in front of an arbitrator can only be seen as a positive.

Now that there’s some more payroll certainty for the 2018 season, this pact will allow GM Ross Atkins and Donaldson’s agent, Dan Lozano of MVP Sports Group, to move on in an attempt to find numbers that work on a long-term deal.

Whether that’s a quick conversation or the start of meaningful negotiations is another story altogether.

Here’s a look at all nine of the Jays’ arbitration-eligible players and where their contract situations stood when the dust settled after Friday’s 1 p.m. filing deadline:

3B Josh Donaldson

Age: 32

2017 earnings: $17,000,000

2018 salary: $23,000,000

Years of team control remaining: One

The arbitration process has been a dramatic one for Donaldson and the Jays, but after going to a hearing in 2015 (the team won) and then finding common ground on a two-year pact late in the process in February 2016, it was relatively easy this time around.

The Jays simply gave their star player a $6 million raise and a new record for arbitration-eligible players at $23 million, breaking Bryce Harper’s mark of $21.625 million.

Now the two sides can focus on figuring out if a long-term pact to keep Donaldson in Toronto beyond this season is in the cards.

RHP Aaron Sanchez

Age: 25

2017 earnings: $535,000

2018 salary: $2,700,000

Years of team control remaining: Three

While Sanchez’s 2017 season was essentially wiped out due to blister issues, the weight from his 2016 campaign when he led the American League in ERA is at play here, helping the young right-hander to a hefty pay hike.

MLB Trade Rumors pegged Sanchez’s projection at $1.9 million, so the Scott Boras client should at least be in a good frame of mind when he arrives at spring training next month.

OF Ezequiel Carrera

Age: 30

2017 earnings: $1,162,500

2018 salary: $1,900,000

Years of team control remaining: Two

Carrera was above average offensively in 2017, slashing a sturdy .282/.356/.408 with career highs in homers (eight) and stolen bases (10). He’ll come to spring training vying for time in a left field timeshare with Steve Pearce and a host of youngsters.

LHP Aaron Loup

Age: 30

2017 earnings: $1,125,000

2018 salary: $1,812,500

Years of team control remaining: One

Loup, who holds a 3.34 career ERA in 283 innings, earns a raise coming off a solid season in which he pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 70 appearances. Loup isn’t overpowering, but he posted a 2.82 FIP against lefties and doesn’t get hit hard by righties, either.

2B Devon Travis

Age: 27

2017 earnings: $545,000

2018 salary: $1,450,000

Years of team control remaining: Three

Playing in just 213 of a possible 486 games over the past three seasons has Travis heading into yet another question-filled campaign.

The ongoing health issues are why he didn’t quite hit his MLB Trade Rumors projection of $1.7 million, since Travis has slashed a robust .292/.331/.462 in 868 career plate appearances.

CF Kevin Pillar

Age: 29

2017 earnings: $555,000

2018 salary: $3,250,000

Years of team control remaining: Three

RHP Dominic Leone

Age: 26

2017 earnings: $548,000

2018 salary: $1,085,000

Years of team control remaining: Four

RHP Roberto Osuna

Age: 23

2017 earnings: $552,000

2018 salary: TBD

Years of team control remaining: Three

RHP Marcus Stroman

Age: 26

2017 earnings: $3,400,000

2018 salary: TBD

Years of team control remaining: Three

*Ages as of Opening Day 2018​