The Toronto Blue Jays and third baseman Josh Donaldson have agreed to a one-year contract worth $23 million, avoiding arbitration with a record deal.

The previous record for an arbitration-eligible player was a one-year, $21.625 million deal the Washington Nationals gave Bryce Harper.

#BlueJays can still negotiate a long-term deal with Donaldson but this avoids an arb hearing next month. https://t.co/zL3yALWXMp — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) January 12, 2018

The 32-year-old played in 113 games last season for the Jays and posted 33 homers and 78 RBIs with a .270 average and .385 on base percentage.

Donaldson is entering his fourth season with the Jays, including the 2015 season when he led the league with 123 RBIs and hit .297 on his way to being named American League Most Valuable Player.

The Blue Jays acquired Donaldson from the Oakland Athletics in a November 2014 deal that saw Franklin Barreto, Kendall Graveman, Brett Lawrie and Sean Nolin head to the west coast.

He was selected in the first round, 48th overall of the 2007 MLB Amateur Draft by the Chicago Cubs.

This is the third baseman’s final arbitration eligible year.

Blue Jays Arbitration Tracker:

3B Josh Donaldson

Age: 32

2017 earnings: $17,000,000

2018 salary: $23,000,000

Years of team control remaining: One

The arbitration process has been a dramatic one for Donaldson and the Jays, but after going to a hearing in 2015 (the team won) and then finding common ground on a two-year pact late in the process in February 2016, it was relatively easy this time around.

The Jays simply gave their star player a $6 million raise and a new arbitration record at $23 million, breaking Bryce Harper’s mark of $21.625 million.

Now the two sides can focus on figuring out if a long-term pact to keep Donaldson in Toronto beyond this season is in the cards.

OF Kevin Pillar

Age: 29

2017 earnings: $555,000

2018 salary: $3.25 million

Years of team control remaining: Three

It was a tale of two halves last season for Kevin Pillar. Prior to the All-Star break, Pillar had 10 home runs and an OPS of .724. After, the mid-summer classic, he had an OPS of .677.

RHP Aaron Sanchez

Age: 25

2017 earnings: $535,000

2018 salary: $2,700,000

Years of team control remaining: Three

While Sanchez’s 2017 season was essentially wiped out due to blister issues, the weight from his 2016 campaign when he led the American League in ERA is at play here, helping the young right-hander to a hefty pay hike.

MLB Trade Rumors pegged Sanchez’s projection at $1.9 million, so the Scott Boras client should at least be in a good frame of mind when he arrives at spring training next month.

OF Ezequiel Carrera

Age: 30

2017 earnings: $1,162,500

2018 salary: $1,900,000

Years of team control remaining: Two

Carrera was above average offensively in 2017, slashing a sturdy .282/.356/.408 with career highs in homers (eight) and stolen bases (10). He’ll come to spring training vying for time in a left field timeshare with Steve Pearce and a host of youngsters.

LHP Aaron Loup

Age: 30

2017 earnings: $1,125,000

2018 salary: $1,812,500

Years of team control remaining: One

Loup, who holds a 3.34 career ERA in 283 innings, earns a raise coming off a solid season in which he pitched to a 3.75 ERA in 70 appearances. Loup isn’t overpowering, but he posted a 2.82 FIP against lefties and doesn’t get hit hard by righties, either.​​

2B Devon Travis

Age: 27

2017 earnings: $545,000

2018 salary: $1,450,000

Years of team control remaining: 3

Playing in just 213 of a possible 486 games over the past three seasons has Travis heading into yet another question-filled campaign.

The ongoing health issues are why he didn’t quite hit his MLB Trade Rumors projection of $1.7 million, since Travis has slashed a robust .292/.331/.462 in 868 career plate appearances.​