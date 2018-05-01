Wallace: 'It's a bit of a surprise that the entire staff is returning'

Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion told TSN Radio 1200 on Tuesday that head coach Guy Boucher and the rest of the coaching staff will return for the 2018-19 season.

The Sens struggled in 2017-18, Boucher's second season coaching in the nation's capital, posting a 28-43-11 record to finish second last in the Atlantic Division.

Boucher will coach the power play while assistant Martin Raymond will not be on the bench during games next year.

Dorion also announced that Kurt Kleinendorst, head coach of Ottawa's AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators, will not return next season

Ottawa hired the 46-year-old Boucher in May of 2016 after a coaching stint with SC Bern in the Swiss hockey league. The Senators played well under the fiery coach in his first year, finishing second in the Atlantic with a 44-28-10 record.

The team then made a shocking run in the playoffs with upsets of the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers in the first two rounds. The magical run came to an end when they fell to the eventual Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in double overtime of Game 7 in the East Final.

Boucher got his NHL coaching start with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2010, leading the Bolts to the Eastern Conference Final in his first year. He was fired before the halfway point of the 2012-13 campaign.

Boucher is a native of Notre-Dame-du-Lac, Que.