2h ago
DraftCentre: Who should the Senators select with the No. 5 pick?
With the 2020 NHL Draft looming Oct. 6, TSN Hockey is providing daily draft primers on each of the seven Canadian clubs. We continue with the Ottawa Senators. As part of our coverage, polls focusing on each team’s first round picks will be posted in advance of team primers. Today’s question is on who should Ottawa choose with its No. 5 overall pick.
TSN.ca Staff
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies Ottawa’s primary needs as centres and goalies.
With the No. 3 pick, the Sens will get one of centre Tim Stutzle, centre Quinton Byfield or defenceman Jamie Drysdale. Button’s top choice for Ottawa at No. 3 would be Stutzle if available.
The question then becomes, who should they select at No. 5? Assuming Alexis Lafreniere, Stutzle, Byfield and Drysdale are all gone, we ask which of the following four forwards would be the best fit for Ottawa?
TSN Hockey Poll
Who should the Senators select with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 draft?