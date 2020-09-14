DraftCentre: Who should the Senators select with the No. 5 pick?

TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button identifies Ottawa’s primary needs as centres and goalies.

With the No. 3 pick, the Sens will get one of centre Tim Stutzle, centre Quinton Byfield or defenceman Jamie Drysdale. Button’s top choice for Ottawa at No. 3 would be Stutzle if available.

The question then becomes, who should they select at No. 5? Assuming Alexis Lafreniere, Stutzle, Byfield and Drysdale are all gone, we ask which of the following four forwards would be the best fit for Ottawa?