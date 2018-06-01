DUBLIN, Ohio — Tiger worked his way into contention at the Memorial, despite his putter letting him down.

He energized the crowd, too, with a brilliant eagle on the par-5 11th at Muirfield Village, a place where he's won five times.

Woods' wedge shot from 97 yards out hit past the hole before spinning backward and rolling in. He raised his arms in triumph, pitched his club to the caddy and acknowledged the roar from the gallery.

He carded a 67 for the day, but it should have been better.

"I missed a lot of short putts, which is, you know, something I don't normally do, which is just frustrating," he said.

Woods was at 5-under, six shots behind co-leaders Kyle Stanley and Joaquin Niemann.

He was concerned about his repaired back, after tightness affected his game in the opening round. Despite a 90-weather delay after he eagled the 11th, he finished feeling fine.

"It's weird to say, but this is my first delay this year," he said. "Coming back out of it I was a little worried how my back was going to feel. I was hoping the delay wouldn't be that long. I was pacing back and forth trying keep it loose, keep myself warm. There are things I don't know yet. This is new."

