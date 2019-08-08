Durant on Raps fans cheering injury: 'Probably the last time they will be in the Finals'

Kevin Durant has not forgotten Toronto Raptors cheering his injury in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

In fact, Durant, who suffered a torn Achilles in the game and is expected to miss the majority, if not all, of this season, made a prediction about the future success of the Raptors franchise when asked about the fan reaction.

“It will probably be the last time they will be in the Finals,” Durant told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Durant dressed in Game 5 for the first time in the Finals due to a calf injury and dropped to the ground early in the second quarter, holding his right leg. The Raptors scored on a fast break after Durant went down and the players then urged their fans to stop cheering, waiving their hands in a downward motion. The fans later began chanting "KD" as Durant was helped off the court.

The Warriors were heavily criticized in the wake of Durant's injury, but the 30-year-old put the idea that the team was to blame for his torn Achilles to rest.

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant said. “I heard the Warriors pressured me into getting back. Nobody never said a word to me during rehab as I was coming back. It was only me and [director of sports medicine and performance] Rick [Celebrini] working out every day.

"Right when the series started, I targeted Game 5. Hell, nah. It just happened. It’s basketball. [Expletive] happens. Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that [expletive] because I’m going to be back playing.”

Durant signed a four-year, $164 million contract with the Brooklyn Nets last month after spending the previous three seasons – and three trips to the NBA Finals – with the Warriors.

“If I was leaving the Warriors, it was always going to be for the Nets,” Durant said. “They got the pieces and a creative front office. I just like what they were building.”