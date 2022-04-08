22m ago
Oilers' Kane fined $5K for kneeing, Sissons fined for spearing Norris
Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane was fined $5,000 on Friday for spearing Sean Durzi of the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons was also fined $2,500 on Friday for spearing Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Oilers 3, Kings 2
Kane received a two-minute penalty in the second period of Thursday's 3-2 win over the Kings for kneeing.
The $5,000 fine is the maximum allowable under the CBA for Kane, who joined the Oiers on a one-year, $2.11 million deal earlier this season.
The 30-year-old has 16 goals and 29 points in 33 games since joining the Oilers.
Nashville Predators forward Colton Sissons was also fined $2,500 on Friday for spearing Josh Norris of the Ottawa Senators.
Sissons was not penalized in the Predators' 3-2 win on Thursday.