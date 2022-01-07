10h ago
TSN.ca Staff
Oilers' Yamamoto enters COVID protocol, McDavid eligible to return Sunday
Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said Friday that forward Kailer Yamamoto has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test and will enter the NHL's protocol.
Yamamoto was pulled from practice after the positive test and will await further results.
Furthermore, Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday.
The trio of players entered protocol earlier this week prior to a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.