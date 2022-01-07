Edmonton Oilers coach Dave Tippett said Friday that forward Kailer Yamamoto has tested positive for COVID-19 on a rapid test and will enter the NHL's protocol.

McDavid, Barrie & Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday & may all be available for Monday vs. Ottawa. — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) January 7, 2022

Yamamoto was pulled from practice after the positive test and will await further results.

Furthermore, Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan are eligible to come out of protocol on Sunday.

The trio of players entered protocol earlier this week prior to a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs.