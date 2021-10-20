1h ago
Oilers place veteran G Smith on IR
The Edmonton Oilers placed veteran goalie Mike Smith on the injured reserved and recalled Stuart Skinner from the American Hockey League on Wednesday.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Ducks 5, Oilers 6
The 39-year-old, who signed a two-year, $4.4 million contract this summer, has appeared in three games this season, picking up two wins with a 3.08 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
Smith is a veteran of 645 career NHL games with the Dallas Stars, Tampa Bay Lightning, Phoenix/Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames and Oilers.
The 22-year-old Skinner, selected in the third-round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Oilers, has one NHL appearance in his career.