The Edmonton Oilers have signed college goaltender Ryan Fanti to a two-year contract beginning in the 2022-23 season.

Fanti, 22, is 20-12-4 on the season with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage over 37 games this season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The #Oilers have signed goaltender Ryan Fanti from the University of Minnesota-Duluth to a two-year contract beginning in the 2022-23 season!



Fanti will join the @Condors on an amateur tryout contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

The Thunder Bay, Ont., native will join the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.