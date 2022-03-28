2h ago
Oilers sign college goalie Fanti to two-year deal
The Edmonton Oilers have signed college goaltender Ryan Fanti to a two-year contract beginning in the 2022-23 season.
TSN.ca Staff
The Edmonton Oilers have signed college goaltender Ryan Fanti to a two-year contract beginning in the 2022-23 season.
Fanti, 22, is 20-12-4 on the season with a 1.83 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage over 37 games this season with the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
The Thunder Bay, Ont., native will join the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.