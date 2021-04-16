The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Dylan Holloway to a three-year, entry-level contract commencing in the 2021-22 season.

According to TSN's Ryan Rishaug, Holloway may see some time with the Oilers' AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, late this season.

Holloway, 19, spent the 2020-21 season with the University of Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA, where he recorded 11 goals and 24 assists in 23 games. Holloway also represented Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, posting one goal and one assist in six games.

The Calgary native was selected 14th overall by the Oilers in the 2020 NHL Draft.