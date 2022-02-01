52m ago
Oilers place D Koekkoek on waivers
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Oilers 2, Senators 3 (OT)
The Edmonton Oilers placed defenceman Slater Koekkoek on waivers Tuesday.
The 27-year-old has four assists in 19 games this season, last appearing in the lineup on Jan. 25.
Koekkoek appeared in 18 games with the Oilers last season, posting one goal. He added one assist while appearing in all four of the team's playoff games.
A first-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2012, Koekkoek has eight goals and 34 points in 186 career NHL games.