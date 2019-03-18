The Calgary Flames are officially heading to the playoffs.

Following the Minnesota Wild's overtime loss to the New York Islanders Sunday night, the Flames locked up a playoff berth after missing out last season. They also became the first team from the Western Conference to punch their ticket to the post-season.

FIRST WESTERN CONFERENCE TEAM TO CLINCH A PLAYOFF SPOT! YEAH BABY! pic.twitter.com/9OSg0ND3ZH — x - Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 18, 2019

The season before, Calgary finished at 45-33-4 but were bounced in the first round in four games by the Anaheim Ducks.

In his first year at the helm, head coach Bill Peters has the Pacific-Division-leading Flames sitting at 44-21-7 entering play Monday.

Following their narrow 2-1 loss at the hands of the Winnipeg Jets Saturday night, the Flames will be back in action Monday night at home as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.