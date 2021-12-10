Flames facing test with first losing streak of season, but little reason for fans to be concerned A game of inches has led to the Calgary Flames first dose of adversity this season, after a 2-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. Despite having lost three-straight games, there are few reasons for Flames fans to worry, given how much of the team’s early-season success seems sustainable, Salim Valji writes.

A game of inches has led to the Calgary Flames first dose of adversity this season.

On Thursday evening at the Scotiabank Saddledome, the Pacific Division leaders had four chances to take the lead over the Carolina Hurricanes with the game tied. In each one of those scoring opportunities, the puck came within an inch or two of crossing the goal line but was cleared out by a ‘Canes defender.

The game ultimately went to overtime and forward Sebastian Aho’s end-to-end rush in three-on-three gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 victory, sending the Saddledome fans home unhappy and the Flames to their first real losing skid of the season.

“There were two or three [chances] I look back on and you’re not sure if they’re in or not,” Flames head coach Darryl Sutter said.

“He came in with a lot of speed, I think [Elias Lindholm] was skating from the bench and I came really fast and wanted to have momentum with me if he was gonna drag him across to the side,” Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom said, describing the game-winning goal.

Calgary outshot the Hurricanes and, according to Natural Stat Trick, had more high-danger scoring chances. Still, the Flames’ inability to finish played a big part in the night’s defeat. The power play was a particular sore spot. It went 0 for 5 and had trouble penetrating the Hurricanes zone all evening.

“In a game like that, you know it’s going to be tight,” blueliner Noah Hanifin, who had a goal and penalty shot, said.

“When you get that many power plays, you have to capitalize. We have to anticipate the play a little bit better and do a better job on the breakouts.”

“Our defence has to be a more active group,” Sutter said.

“We’re almost at game thirty. It’s still a work in progress back there…moving pucks, shooting pucks, all those things."

After starting off the season with 15 wins in their first 24 games, the Flames have now lost three straight.

Despite that, there are few reasons for Flames fans to worry, given how much of the team’s early-season success seems sustainable. Their five-on-five shooting percentage, normally an indicator of luck (or lack thereof), is 22nd in the league at 7.46 per cent. Ten players on the team have scored at least three goals, a testament to the Flames’ depth. Calgary’s penchant for scoring first (19 times, which leads the NHL) means the team can dictate the pace of play. Jacob Markstrom and Dan Vladar have provided the team with solid netminding more nights than not as the Flames lead the league in five-on-five save percentage (0.946).

Over a third through the season, Calgary looks like a team that will play meaningful springtime hockey.

Before then, however, they will have to figure out two weaknesses: three-on-three overtime and how to win in front of their home fans. The Flames have just one win in seven games in the extra session, and their points percentage at home (0.600) is 20th in the league.

“We don’t have that guy that’s going to go coast to coast,” Sutter said, about the Flames’ struggles in the extra session.

“We have to hang on to the puck instead of forcing the play.”

“Score before they score,” Markstrom added.

“I think that’s huge…especially at home. Our record is not good at home and not where we want it to be. I know that’s on us players. The fans, they show up and get us going every night. We need to improve our home record. There’s nothing more fun than to win at home in front of our fans and family and friends.



“We didn’t get two points, so it wasn’t good. Now we haven’t gotten two points three games in a row."