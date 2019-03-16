Sean Monahan left Calgary's matchup with the New York Rangers Friday night and did not return.

After the game, head coach Bill Peters said Monahan wasn't feeling well and will not travel with the team to Winnipeg as they take on the Jets Saturday night. Prior to Monahan's exit, he was pointless in 8:52 of ice time.

Tkachuk on no Monahan. "Definitely an adjustment. You know, your top goal scoring centreman is out and the way that line as been all year, it’s definitely a hole. But I thought we did a good job of mixing guys in different lines." Monahan will not travel w the #Flames to #WPG — Jermain Franklin (@TSNJFranklin) March 16, 2019

Peters added that he is hopeful the illness is contained and does not spread throughout the room.

Calgary went on to win Friday's game 5-1 and move back into first place in the Pacific Division ahead of the San Jose Sharks.