Jaromir Jagr's storied NHL career could finally be at its end.

The Calgary Flames have placed the 45-year-old Czech legend on waivers, with TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie noting that this likely paves the way for contract termination should he go unclaimed.

If Jagr clears regular waivers tomorrow at noon, he could conceivably be assigned by CGY to a European team to finish out the contract. Would not require going on unconditional waivers for termination. Either way, European bound unless claimed tomorrow. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 28, 2018

McKenzie notes that Jagr would not require being put on unconditional waivers to have his contract terminated. If Jagr goes unclaimed by noon on Monday, he can be assigned to a European club by the Flames to finish out his contract.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the expectation is that Jagr would join HC Kladno, his hometown team whom he played for as a teenager.

Jagr has appeared in 22 contests for the Flames this season, posting one goal and six assists. He was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury on January 14, retroactive to December 31 when he last played.

There was speculation earlier that Jagr could dress for the Czech Republic in next month's Olympics in Pyeongchang, but he was not released in time or named to the roster.

Jagr has played in 24 NHL seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and the Flames.

The native of Kladno, Czech Republic is the NHL’s active leader in goals (766) and assists (1,155) and his 1,921 points are second all-time behind only Wayne Gretzky.

A 13-time all-star, Jagr won the Hart Trophy in 1999 as the league’s most valuable player and claimed the Art Ross Trophy on five occasions as the league’s top scorer.

Jagr has appeared in 1,733 contests and needs to appear in just 38 more to overtake Gordie Howe for most games played in NHL history.