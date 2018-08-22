Philadelphia Flyers general manager confirmed reports on Wednesday that Sean Couturier re-injured his right knee during an offseason game.

Couturier tore his MCL in a collision with teammate Radko Gudas during an off-day skate in April while the Flyers were in the midst of their first-round playoff series with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Couturier went on to play two more games and scored four goals.

Hextall says the injury occurred on August 10 on "an innocent play" in Quebec and the 25-year-old centre will be out for four weeks, meaning that Couturier will be a "partial participant" to start Flyers camp.

Couturier’s injury happened Aug. 10 in Quebec, an “innocent play” Ron Hextall said. Expects Couturier to be a partial participant at start of training camp. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) August 22, 2018

Hextall noted that the new injury was not in "the exact same spot" as his MCL tear from which he had completely recovered.

Hextall said it’s not a re-injury, that Couturier was 100 percent healed from prior injury. "It’s not the exact same spot,” Hextall said. — Dave Isaac (@davegisaac) August 22, 2018

Couturier had the best year of his seven-year NHL career last season, appearing in all 82 games, scoring 31 goals and adding 45 assists. He finished as runner-up to the Los Angeles Kings' Anze Kopitar for the Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward. In five playoff games, Couturier scored five goals and four assists.

Flyers training camp opens on September 14 and open their preseason schedule on September 21 against the New York Islanders.