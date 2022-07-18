'Target is on our back': CWNT relishing clash with U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final

Canada and USA are scoreless in the first half of the CONCACAF W Championship final. The winner earns a berth into the 2024 Paris Olympics soccer tournament as well as the 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Follow the action on TSN.ca.



CANADA - 0

USA - 0



1H

Lineups:



CANADA

1 Kailen Sheridan

12 Christine Sinclair (C)

3 Kadeisha Buchanan

5 Quinn

8 Jayde Riviere

10 Ashley Lawrence

11 Desiree Scott

14 Vanessa Gilles

15 Nichelle Prince

16 Janine Beckie

17 Jessie Fleming

SUBSTITUTES



2 Allysha Chapman

4 Shelina Zadorsky

6 Deanne Rose

7 Julia Grosso

9 Jordyn Huitema

13 Sophie Schmidt

18 Sabrina D'Angelo

19 Adriana Leon

20 Cloe Lacasse

21 Zoe Burns

22 Lysianne Proulx

23 Bianca St. Georges

YOUR @CANWNT STARTING XI! 🍁



USA

1 Alyssa Naeher

4 Becky Sauerbrunn (C)

3 Alana Cook

8 Sofia Huerta

9 Mallory Pugh

10 Lindsey Horan

11 Sophia Smith

13 Alex Morgan

16 Rose Lavelle

17 Andi Sullivan

19 Emily Fox

SUBSTITUTES

2 Ashley Sanchez

5 Kelley O'Hara

6 Trinity Rodman

12 Naomi Girma

14 Emily Sonnett

15 Megan Rapinoe

18 Casey Murphy

20 Taylor Kornieck

21 Aubrey Kingsbury

22 Kristie Mewis

23 Margaret Purce

24 Samantha Coffey