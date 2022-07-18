15m ago
FOLLOW LIVE: Canada, USA scoreless in CONCACAF W Championship final
Canada and USA are scoreless in the first half of the CONCACAF W Championship final. The winner earns a berth into the 2024 Paris Olympics soccer tournament as well as the 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Follow the action on TSN.ca.
TSN.ca Staff
'Target is on our back': CWNT relishing clash with U.S. in CONCACAF W Championship final
CANADA - 0
USA - 0
1H
Lineups:
CANADA
1 Kailen Sheridan
12 Christine Sinclair (C)
3 Kadeisha Buchanan
5 Quinn
8 Jayde Riviere
10 Ashley Lawrence
11 Desiree Scott
14 Vanessa Gilles
15 Nichelle Prince
16 Janine Beckie
17 Jessie Fleming
SUBSTITUTES
2 Allysha Chapman
4 Shelina Zadorsky
6 Deanne Rose
7 Julia Grosso
9 Jordyn Huitema
13 Sophie Schmidt
18 Sabrina D'Angelo
19 Adriana Leon
20 Cloe Lacasse
21 Zoe Burns
22 Lysianne Proulx
23 Bianca St. Georges
USA
1 Alyssa Naeher
4 Becky Sauerbrunn (C)
3 Alana Cook
8 Sofia Huerta
9 Mallory Pugh
10 Lindsey Horan
11 Sophia Smith
13 Alex Morgan
16 Rose Lavelle
17 Andi Sullivan
19 Emily Fox
SUBSTITUTES
2 Ashley Sanchez
5 Kelley O'Hara
6 Trinity Rodman
12 Naomi Girma
14 Emily Sonnett
15 Megan Rapinoe
18 Casey Murphy
20 Taylor Kornieck
21 Aubrey Kingsbury
22 Kristie Mewis
23 Margaret Purce
24 Samantha Coffey