Follow Live: Draisaitl one assist away from tying single-game record

Leon Draisaitl is on the doorstep of history.

The German has six assists against the Ottawa Senators, one short of the all-time record for most in a game.

The achievement has only happened four other times.

Billy Taylor was the first player to do it, in 1947 with the Detroit Red Wings against the Chicago Blackhawks.

And Wayne Gretzky did it on three separate occasions (1980, 85, 86), all with Edmonton.

Draisaitl picked up assists on three of the Oilers' five first period goals, and added another three in the second.

The Oilers lead 8-5 in the third period.

Click here for the full box score.