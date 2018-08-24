Former Jets D Enstrom signs in Sweden

Long-time Winnipeg Jets defenceman Tobias Enstrom is leaving the NHL for his hometown team MODO in Sweden’s HockeyAllsvenskan league.

He has also been named MODO’s captain for this upcoming season.

Enstrom, 33, previously played for MODO for five seasons before embarking on an 11-year NHL career in 2007, all with the Thrashers/Jets organization.

He leaves the NHL with 719 games played, recording 308 points along with 422 penalty minutes.