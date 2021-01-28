Does Bauer really have a chance to sign for Gerrit Cole-like money?

Masahiro Tanaka is heading home.

The Rakuten Golden Eagles of the NPB announced Thursday that Tanaka has signed a deal to return to the team after seven years in the MLB.

Tanaka has spent the entirety of his seven-year MLB career with the New York Yankees, going 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA in 174 appearances, 173 of them starts. He went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 starts last season.

A two-time All-Star (2014, 2019) Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with New York after a successful career as a member of the Golden Eagles.

Tanaka also has an impressive playoff resume, pitching to an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP under 1.00 in 10 starts.

The 32-year-old is a native of Itami, Japan.