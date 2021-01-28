2h ago
Ex-Yankees ace Tanaka signs in Japan
Masahiro Tanaka is heading home. The Rakuten Golden Eagles of the NPB announced Thursday that Tanaka has signed with the team after seven years in the MLB.
TSN.ca Staff
The Rakuten Golden Eagles of the NPB announced Thursday that Tanaka has signed a deal to return to the team after seven years in the MLB.
Tanaka has spent the entirety of his seven-year MLB career with the New York Yankees, going 78-46 with a 3.74 ERA in 174 appearances, 173 of them starts. He went 3-3 with a 3.56 ERA in 10 starts last season.
A two-time All-Star (2014, 2019) Tanaka signed a seven-year, $155 million deal with New York after a successful career as a member of the Golden Eagles.
Tanaka also has an impressive playoff resume, pitching to an ERA of 3.33 and a WHIP under 1.00 in 10 starts.
The 32-year-old is a native of Itami, Japan.