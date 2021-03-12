The NBA G League has identified the player who said "coronavirus" toward Jeremy Lin during a game earlier this season and is handling the matter internally with Lin's support.

"We're handling this matter internally, a decision supported by Jeremy Lin. Lin has met with the player to discuss the escalating racism and violence toward Asian Americans, and the player understands the impact that hearing his comment had on Lin," a G League spokesperson said in a statement tweeted by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Last month, Lin said in a Facebook post that he had been called "coronavirus" on the court during a game. This comes as violent attacks against Asian Americans escalate in North America.​

"Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble," Lin wrote.

Charania reported soon after Lin's post that the G League was opening an investigation into the incident.

Here is Lin's post in its entirety:

Something is changing in this generation of Asian Americans. We are tired of being told that we don't experience racism, we are tired of being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble. We are tired of Asian American kids growing up and being asked where they're REALLY from, of having our eyes mocked, of being objectified as exotic or being told we're inherently unattractive. We are tired of the stereotypes in Hollywood affecting our psyche and limiting who we think we can be. We are tired of being invisible, of being mistaken for our colleague or told our struggles aren't as real.

I want better for my elders who worked so hard and sacrificed so much to make a life for themselves here. I want better for my niece and nephew and future kids. I want better for the next generation of Asian American athletes than to have to work so hard to just be "deceptively athletic."

Being an Asian American doesn't mean we don't experience poverty and racism.

Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn't protect me from being called "coronavirus" on the court.

Being a man of faith doesn't mean I don't fight for justice, for myself and for others.

So here we are again, sharing how we feel. Is anyone listening?