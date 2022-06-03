Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is not expected to face supplemental discipline for his high hit on Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto Thursday, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Yamamoto left the game and did not return due to an upper-body injury after the hit in the second period of his team's 4-0 loss in Game 2. Landeskog was not penalized on the play.

"(Department of Player Safety) looks at everything, but I doubt Landeskog’s hit on Yamamoto invites discipline," Dreger wrote on Twitter. "Landeskog appears to go through Yamamoto’s shoulder which makes the head contact unavoidable. Size difference also a factor here, but it’s easy to understand why the Oilers would be upset."

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft said after his team's loss that he expected the league to look at the hit, adding Yamamoto was in a “vulnerable position” prior to the contact.

The 23-year-old winger has two goals and seven points in 13 playoff games this spring and has one assist in two games in the Western Conference Final. He had 8:28 of ice time with one penalty before exiting Thursday's contest.

Landeskog had one assist in Game 2, bringing his playoff totals to seven goals and 14 points in 12 games.