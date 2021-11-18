Gio van Bronckhorst is back at Ibrox.

The former Netherlands international, who spent three season with Rangers as a player, has been named as the club's new manager.

The Scottish Premiership leaders have been without a boss since Steven Gerrard left for Aston Villa last week.

"I feel so lucky to be going to work with a squad which is in a great position on all fronts and largely has that experience of being winners," van Brockhorst said. "I look forward to carrying on and enhancing the work that has been done already and I'm grateful for the chance to work again at this huge football club. I cannot wait to meet the club's incredible supporters again and begin this new era for us all."

A native of Rotterdam, van Bronckhorst had previously managed at Eredivisie side Feyenoord, leading the team to a league title in 2017 and a pair of KNVB Cup titles. Most recently, he had served as manager of Chinese Super League club Guangzhou City.

As a player, van Bronckhorst made 73 appearances across all competitions for Rangers from 1998 to 2001, winning a pair of league titles. He was also a Premier League winner with Arsenal and won a Champions League title at Barcelona.

Internationally, van Bronckhorst was capped 106 times by the Oranje and was a member of the team that finished as runners-up to Spain at the 2010 World Cup.

Rangers currently sit atop the table, four points clear of archrivals Celtic. They return from the international break on Sunday with a League Cup semi-final tie with Hibernian.