Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner says he has not agreed to a new contract with his team.

"It's not true," Lehner told reporters on the team's Friday Zoom call about various reports that he had a five-year pact with Vegas. "Again, I've been on a lot of teams lately and you have some talks and kinda where you're at and what you want to do. Nothing has been finalized. We're here.

"It's kinda annoying -- we're here in the Conference Final and people are saying things they don't know and just adding onto this, this thing's that's been going on here, you know. If it would've been finalized it would've been finalized, but it's not. I'm here to win a Cup; not discuss this stuff."

Lehner, who will become an unrestricted free agent on Oct. 9, has played in 14 playoff games for the Golden Knights compared to just four from incumbent starter Marc-Andre Fleury. A goaltending controversy ensued when Allan Walsh, Fleury's agent, tweeted a photo his client with a sword in his back. The sword had the word 'DeBoer' written on it, alluding to Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer.

Lehner was acquired by the team during the trade deadline. Vegas trails the Dallas Stars 2-1 in the Western Conference Final.