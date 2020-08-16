1h ago
Golden Knights' Pacioretty fined $2,500
The NHL Department of Player Safety has fined Vegas Golden Knights forward Max Pacioretty $2,500 for slashing Chicago Blackhawks forward Alex DeBrincat.
TSN.ca Staff
NHL: Golden Knights 1, Blackhawks 3
The incident happened late in Sunday's Game 4 while DeBrincat was scoring in an empty net to seal the 3-1 victory for Chicago. The Blackhawks trail the top seeded Golden Knights 3-1 in the opening round series.
Pacioretty, 31, has yet to record a point so far in these playoffs.