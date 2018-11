Montreal Canadiens defenceman Noah Juulsen took two pucks to the face in the first period against the Washington Capitals on Monday and was forced to exit the game.

#Habs Juulsen was just transported from the Bell Centre, wearing street clothes with a massive welt on his cheek from a second puck to the face in the first period. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 20, 2018

TSN's John Lu reports the 21-year-old had a massive welt on his cheek following the injury.

Juulsen has one goal and four assists over 16 games this season, his second in Montreal.