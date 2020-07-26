Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk is battling a recurrence of his cancer, his son Eric disclosed on Twitter on Sunday.

My dad is back in his fight against cancer due to a resurgence of this terrible disease. We are praying for him and he will continue to fight hard ❤️#HawerchukStrong — Eric Hawerchuk (@EricHawerchuk) July 26, 2020

The former Winnipeg Jet had gone through what was his final round of chemotherapy in April.

Hawerchuk took a leave of absence from the Barrie Colts, where he serves as head coach in September and shortly after announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The 57-year-old Hawerchuk had led the Colts to the OHL playoffs in six of his nine seasons, including a final appearance in 2012-13 where the Colts lost to London in seven games.

Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 891 assists over 1,118 career NHL games with Winnipeg, Buffalo, St. Louis and Philadelphia.