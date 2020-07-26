2h ago
Hall of Famer Hawerchuk fighting cancer recurrence
TSN.ca Staff
Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk is battling a recurrence of his cancer, his son Eric disclosed on Twitter on Sunday.
The former Winnipeg Jet had gone through what was his final round of chemotherapy in April.
Hawerchuk took a leave of absence from the Barrie Colts, where he serves as head coach in September and shortly after announced that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer.
The 57-year-old Hawerchuk had led the Colts to the OHL playoffs in six of his nine seasons, including a final appearance in 2012-13 where the Colts lost to London in seven games.
Hawerchuk had 518 goals and 891 assists over 1,118 career NHL games with Winnipeg, Buffalo, St. Louis and Philadelphia.