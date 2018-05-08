The Panel: Jets' star players were missing in action in Game 6

NEWARK, N.J. — The New Jersey Devils say forwards Taylor Hall and Patrick Maroon and goaltender Cory Schneider have had surgeries since the playoffs ended for them last month.

The team says Hall and Maroon are expected to be ready for the start of training camp, while Schneider may need five months to recover from surgery to repair a torn cartilage in his left hip.

Hall had surgery on Apr. 30 to repair torn ligaments in his left hand. He suffered the injury in late December.

Hall is one of the three finalists for the Hart Trophy, which is presented to the NHL's MVP, and the Ted Lindsay Award, which recognizes the league's most outstanding player.

Schneider had his surgery last week. Maroon underwent surgery last week to repair a herniated disk in his back.

New Jersey, which was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Lightning.