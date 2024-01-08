TORONTO (January 8, 2024) – TSN today announced that Harvey’s has signed on as the new title sponsor of fan-favourite series SC WITH JAY ONRAIT, hosted by Jay Onrait. The new partnership begins today, and includes a multitude of in-show and on-set integrations. Harvey’s is also fully integrated into the show’s promotional campaign elements across all platforms on TSN. With the announcement of the new partnership, TSN also revealed the updated series logo for SC WITH JAY ONRAIT brought to you by Harvey’s.

“My wife said that my quote here should just be, “Yummy!” But, to me, Harvey’s is more than just great burgers and poutines,” said host Jay Onrait. “Their sponsorship is a testament to the amazing people that have worked tirelessly on this show for the past few years and all the guests that make SC WITH JAY ONRAIT one of the best sports highlight shows in the country. We’re thrilled and so proud to have Harvey’s on board as our sponsor. Some might say, It’s a Beautiful Thing.”

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership as the title sponsor for SC WITH JAY ONRAIT. TSN has been a vital part of Canadian culture for many years, and similarly, so has Harvey’s,” said Michael Nault, Chief Operating Officer, Harvey’s. “With our extensive experience in celebrating Beautiful Things and Canadian culture, joining forces with Jay and TSN is a winning combination for our guests and viewers alike, and we are excited to bring this to life as we celebrate our 65th anniversary in 2024.”

Harvey’s is integrated into SC WITH JAY ONRAIT in various ways, including:

Title sponsorship

On-set logo integrations

On-set mug placement

Customized daily in-show feature

Inclusion in digital and social media executions

From Sunday to Thursday on SC WITH JAY ONRAIT, Onrait delivers daily highlights, interviews, trending stories, and fan-favourite segments in his uniquely entertaining style. Onrait also contributes original content across the show’s digital and social media platforms, including on TSN.ca, X, Instagram, and YouTube.