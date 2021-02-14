The Buffalo Sabres got some good news Sunday as both head coach Ralph Krueger and defenceman Rasmus Dahlin both returned to practice.

Head Coach Ralph Krueger and Rasmus Dahlin are both back at practice today! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8iO7fR9GWR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 14, 2021

Krueger and Dahlin had both been on the NHL's COVID Protocol list.

Krueger had been out since earlier this month after the team announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The Sabres have had all their games postponed since then.

Ralph Krueger: "I'm definitely feeling better. I had moderately severe symptoms (for more than a week). ... I'll take it a day at a time. ... We'll see how I feel tomorrow morning. ... Of course, scarred by the experience. ... My wife didn't get it, which is a bit of a miracle." https://t.co/k0zWbMYetF — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) February 14, 2021

"I'm definitely feeling better," Krueger said, per John Vogl of The Athletic. "I had moderately severe symptoms ... I'll take it a day at a time. ... We'll see how I feel tomorrow morning. ... Of course, scarred by the experience."

The 61-year-old is in his second season as head coach of the Sabres. The team has a 4-4-2 record through 10 games this season. He has a career record of 53-57-17 over three seasons with the Sabres and Edmonton Oilers.