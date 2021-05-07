Rick Tocchet is likely coaching his final games with the Arizona Coyotes, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

"My sense is that Rick Tocchet’s days with the Arizona Coyotes are probably over at the end of this season," Dreger said Thursday on Insider Trading. "There was a sense that perhaps there would be an opportunity to extend, but my sources indicated that it’s more likely that Tocchet goes to the free market."

Tocchet, 57, is in his fourth season as head coach of the Coyotes, and has a 123-131-34 record behind the bench with the club. He helped guide the team into the first round of the playoffs last season after defeating the Nashville Predators in the play-in round.

The Coyotes, who have a 22-26-6 record this season, will miss the playoffs for the third time under Tocchet.

A Stanley Cup champion with the 1992 Pittsburgh Penguins during his 13-year playing career, Tocchet is in his second stint as an NHL head coach. He worked behind the bench for two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2008-2010, posting a 53-69-26 record as the Lightning missed the playoffs both years.

Prior to joining the Coyotes, Tocchet was an assistant coach with the Penguins as they won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017.