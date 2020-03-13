The Pocket Rocket carved out his place in hockey greatness

The Montreal Canadiens announced at the request of Henri Richard's family on Friday that the Habs legend's funeral will be closed to the public amid concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The family would like to thank everyone concerned for their understanding," read a statement from the team.

The provincial government has already banned public indoor events of 250 people or more in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Richard, who won a record 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, died last Friday after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

He was 84.