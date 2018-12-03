39m ago
Hockey Canada announces WJC selection camp roster
TSN.ca Staff
Rimouski Oceanic star Alexis Lafreniere was among the 34 players Hockey Canada named to its selection camp roster on Monday in preparation for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver and Victoria.
Lafreniere, who is considered to be the frontrunner to be the first-overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, is the lone 2001-born player on the list. The Oceanic forward has 46 points (16 goals, 30 assists) in 28 games this season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He would be the first 17-year-old since Connor McDavid to make the World Juniors team.
There are 33 other players vying for the 23 final roster spots, which include two members of Canada’s gold-medal winning 2018 team in forwards Maxime Comtois and Alex Formenton. The selection camp will take place from Dec. 10-14 in Victoria, B.C.
Prospects representing Canada’s NHL teams are goaltenders Michael DiPietro (VAN) and Ian Scott (TOR), defencemen Jacob Bernard-Docker (OTT), Evan Bouchard (EDM) and Josh Brook (MTL) along with forwards Formenton (OTT) and Nick Suzuki (MTL).
Notably, Los Angeles Kings prospect Gabriel Vilardi who is on a conditioning stint in the AHL, is being loaned to Team Canada's selection camp. There are 16 NHL first-round picks on the preliminary roster.
The roster also includes two 2019 draft-eligible players. Prince Albert Raiders forward Brett Leason has gone undrafted the last two years and is currently leading the WHL in scoring with 60 points in 27 games. Raphael Lavoie of the Halifax Mooseheads is also eligible for 2019 and has 29 points in 26 games in the QMJHL this season.
Notable exclusions from the list include forwards Robert Thomas and Michael Rasmussen, who are currently playing in the NHL with St. Louis and Detroit, respectively. Other omissions include two 2018 second-round picks in Oilers prospect Ryan McLeod and Panthers prospect Serron Noel, who were left off the list after participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase.
The final roster is expected to be named on Dec. 14. Team Canada will play three preliminary games from Dec. 19-23, and then begin its gold-medal defence against Denmark on Dec. 26 in Vancouver.
Here is the full roster:
Team Canada Selection Camp Roster
|2019 World Juniors
|GOALTENDERS
|Name
|Team
|Catches
|Age
|HT
|WT
|DRAFT
|Michael DiPietro
|Windsor (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’0”
|205
|VAN 2017
|Ian Scott
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|L
|19
|6’3”
|183
|TOR 2017
|Matthew Villalta
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’4”
|186
|LAK 2017
|DEFENCE
|Name
|Team
|Shoots
|Age
|HT
|WT
|DRAFT
|Calen Addison
|Lethbridge (WHL)
|R
|18
|5’10”
|180
|PIT 2018
|Nicolas Beaudin
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|5’11”
|176
|CHI 2018
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|North Dakota (NCHC)
|R
|18
|6’0”
|185
|OTT 2018
|Evan Bouchard
|London (OHL)
|R
|19
|6’2”
|198
|EDM 2018
|Josh Brook
|Moose Jaw (WHL)
|R
|19
|6’1”
|192
|MTL 2017
|Cameron Crotty
|Boston University (HE)
|R
|19
|6’2”
|188
|ARI 2017
|Noah Dobson
|Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL)
|R
|18
|6’3”
|185
|NYI 2018
|Pierre-Olivier Joseph
|Charlottetown (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|6’2”
|168
|ARI 2017
|Jared McIsaac
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|L
|18
|6’1”
|191
|DET 2018
|Ian Mitchell
|Denver (NCHC)
|R
|19
|5’11”
|175
|CHI 2017
|Markus Phillips
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’0”
|194
|LAK 2017
|Ty Smith
|Spokane (WHL)
|L
|18
|5’11”
|177
|NJD 2018
|FORWARDS
|Name
|Team
|Shoots
|Age
|HT
|WT
|DRAFT
|Jaret Anderson-Dolan
|Spokane (WHL)
|L
|19
|5’11”
|195
|LAK 2017
|Shane Bowers
|Boston University (HE)
|R
|19
|6’2”
|188
|OTT 2017
|Maxime Comtois
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|L
|19
|6’2”
|211
|ANA 2017
|Ty Dellandrea
|Flint (OHL)
|R
|18
|6’1”
|190
|DAL 2018
|MacKenzie Entwistle
|Hamilton (OHL)
|R
|19
|6’3”
|181
|ARI 2017
|Alex Formenton
|London (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’2”
|185
|OTT 2017
|Liam Foudy
|London (OHL)
|L
|18
|6’1”
|182
|CBJ 2018
|Morgan Frost
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’0”
|185
|PHI 2017
|Cody Glass
|Portland (WHL)
|R
|19
|6’2”
|185
|VGK 2017
|Barrett Hayton
|Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
|L
|18
|6’1”
|191
|ARI 2018
|Alexis Lafrenière
|Rimouski (QMJHL)
|L
|17
|6’1”
|192
|2020
|Raphaël Lavoie
|Halifax (QMJHL)
|R
|18
|6’4”
|198
|2019
|Brett Leason
|Prince Albert (WHL)
|R
|19
|6’4”
|199
|2019
|Isaac Ratcliffe
|Guelph (OHL)
|L
|19
|6’6”
|204
|PHI 2017
|Jack Studnicka
|Oshawa (OHL)
|R
|19
|6’2”
|179
|BOS 2017
|Nick Suzuki
|Owen Sound (OHL)
|R
|19
|5’11”
|183
|VGK 2017
|Owen Tippett
|Mississauga (OHL)
|R
|19
|6’2”
|204
|FLA 2017
|Joe Veleno
|Drummondville (QMJHL)
|L
|18
|6’1”
|195
|DET 2018
|Gabe Vilardi
|Los Angeles (NHL)
|R
|19
|6’3”
|207
|LAK 2017