Rimouski Oceanic star Alexis Lafreniere was among the 34 players Hockey Canada named to its selection camp roster on Monday in preparation for the 2019 World Junior Hockey Championship in Vancouver and Victoria.

Lafreniere, who is considered to be the frontrunner to be the first-overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, is the lone 2001-born player on the list. The Oceanic forward has 46 points (16 goals, 30 assists) in 28 games this season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He would be the first 17-year-old since Connor McDavid to make the World Juniors team.

There are 33 other players vying for the 23 final roster spots, which include two members of Canada’s gold-medal winning 2018 team in forwards Maxime Comtois and Alex Formenton. The selection camp will take place from Dec. 10-14 in Victoria, B.C.

Prospects representing Canada’s NHL teams are goaltenders Michael DiPietro (VAN) and Ian Scott (TOR), defencemen Jacob Bernard-Docker (OTT), Evan Bouchard (EDM) and Josh Brook (MTL) along with forwards Formenton (OTT) and Nick Suzuki (MTL).

Notably, Los Angeles Kings prospect Gabriel Vilardi who is on a conditioning stint in the AHL, is being loaned to Team Canada's selection camp. There are 16 NHL first-round picks on the preliminary roster. 

The roster also includes two 2019 draft-eligible players. Prince Albert Raiders forward Brett Leason has gone undrafted the last two years and is currently leading the WHL in scoring with 60 points in 27 games. Raphael Lavoie of the Halifax Mooseheads is also eligible for 2019 and has 29 points in 26 games in the QMJHL this season.

Notable exclusions from the list include forwards Robert Thomas and Michael Rasmussen, who are currently playing in the NHL with St. Louis and Detroit, respectively. Other omissions include two 2018 second-round picks in Oilers prospect Ryan McLeod and Panthers prospect Serron Noel, who were left off the list after participating in the World Junior Summer Showcase.

The final roster is expected to be named on Dec. 14. Team Canada will play three preliminary games from Dec. 19-23, and then begin its gold-medal defence against Denmark on Dec. 26 in Vancouver.

Here is the full roster:

 

Team Canada Selection Camp Roster

 
2019 World Juniors            
GOALTENDERS            
Name Team Catches Age HT WT DRAFT
Michael DiPietro Windsor (OHL) L 19 6’0” 205 VAN 2017
Ian Scott Prince Albert (WHL) L 19 6’3” 183 TOR 2017
Matthew Villalta Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) L 19 6’4” 186 LAK 2017
             
DEFENCE            
Name Team Shoots Age HT WT DRAFT
Calen Addison Lethbridge (WHL) R 18 5’10” 180 PIT 2018 
Nicolas Beaudin Drummondville (QMJHL) L 19 5’11” 176 CHI 2018 
Jacob Bernard-Docker North Dakota (NCHC) R 18 6’0” 185 OTT 2018 
Evan Bouchard London (OHL) R 19 6’2” 198 EDM 2018 
Josh Brook Moose Jaw (WHL) R 19 6’1” 192 MTL 2017
Cameron Crotty Boston University (HE) R 19 6’2” 188 ARI 2017
Noah Dobson Acadie-Bathurst (QMJHL) R 18 6’3” 185 NYI 2018
Pierre-Olivier Joseph Charlottetown (QMJHL) L 19 6’2” 168 ARI 2017 
Jared McIsaac Halifax (QMJHL) L 18 6’1” 191 DET 2018
Ian Mitchell Denver (NCHC) R 19 5’11” 175 CHI 2017
Markus Phillips Owen Sound (OHL) L 19 6’0” 194 LAK 2017 
Ty Smith Spokane (WHL) L 18 5’11” 177 NJD 2018
             
FORWARDS            
Name Team Shoots Age HT WT DRAFT
Jaret Anderson-Dolan Spokane (WHL) L 19 5’11” 195 LAK 2017 
Shane Bowers Boston University (HE) R 19 6’2” 188 OTT 2017 
Maxime Comtois Drummondville (QMJHL) L 19 6’2” 211 ANA 2017
Ty Dellandrea Flint (OHL) R 18 6’1” 190 DAL 2018
MacKenzie Entwistle Hamilton (OHL) R 19 6’3” 181 ARI 2017
Alex Formenton London (OHL) L 19 6’2” 185 OTT 2017
Liam Foudy London (OHL) L 18 6’1” 182 CBJ 2018
Morgan Frost Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) L 19 6’0” 185 PHI 2017
Cody Glass Portland (WHL) R 19 6’2” 185 VGK 2017
Barrett Hayton Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) L 18 6’1” 191 ARI 2018
Alexis Lafrenière Rimouski (QMJHL) L 17 6’1” 192 2020
Raphaël Lavoie Halifax (QMJHL) R 18 6’4” 198 2019
Brett Leason Prince Albert (WHL) R 19 6’4” 199 2019
Isaac Ratcliffe Guelph (OHL) L 19 6’6” 204 PHI 2017
Jack Studnicka Oshawa (OHL) R 19 6’2” 179 BOS 2017
Nick Suzuki Owen Sound (OHL) R 19 5’11” 183 VGK 2017
Owen Tippett Mississauga (OHL) R 19 6’2” 204 FLA 2017
Joe Veleno Drummondville (QMJHL) L 18 6’1” 195 DET 2018
Gabe Vilardi Los Angeles (NHL) R 19 6’3”  207 LAK 2017
 

 