The Hockey Hall of Fame announced on Friday that there will be no inductions to the Class of 2021 with those elected in 2020 to be honoured during the 2021 induction weekend, scheduled for Nov. 12 to 15, 2021.

The 2020 induction ceremony set for next month was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"The magic of the induction weekend from the perspective of the new inductees is participating in several days of close interaction with family, friends, former teammates, fellow legends and fans,” Hockey Hall of Fame board chairman Lanny McDonald. “On that premise, the board felt that this was the right decision to bestow upon the Class of 2020 the recognition and lifetime experience they so richly deserve in all ways consistent with past induction classes."

Marian Hossa, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre, Doug Wilson and Ken Holland were announced as the Class of 2020 this past summer.

The board also announced that members David Branch, Brian Burke, Marc de Foy, Mike Gartner, Anders Hedberg and Pierre McGuire were all reappointed to the Selection Committee for an additional three-year term.